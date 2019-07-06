Virat Kohli keeps his word, sends World Cup tickets and letter of gratitude to 87-year-old super-fan

Team India captain Virat Kohli has kept his word and arranged tickets for 87-year-old Indian super-fan Charulata Patel, who is currently at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds, enjoying the ongoing India-Sri Lanka group stage encounter in the World Cup.

Earlier on July 6th, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India)’s official Twitter handle tweeted out pictures of Ms. Patel in the stands at Headingley, alongside photos of a personal hand-written letter sent by Kohli to her ahead of the India-Sri Lanka game.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds.😊 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lKqbVllLjc — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

Charulata Patel became an overnight sensation during India’s group stage clash against Bangladesh on Tuesday. After she attracted the attention of the cameramen and the players and fans watching the game via big-screen, Patel also met with Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the game and blessed both the Indian captain and his deputy.

It was later revealed that Kohli himself had asked her to join the team during their upcoming matches but Patel told the India captain she didn’t have tickets for the games. The Indian captain apparently promised to arrange the tickets for her and now, it looks like he actually kept his word.

An excellent gesture from Virat Kohli and extremely noble of the team management to have allowed it to happen.