CSK take cheeky dig at Sanjay Manjrekar for Ravindra Jadeja comment

Ravindra Jadeja’s public slamming of Sanjay Manjrekar has divided the Indian fan base. While some think the Indian all-rounder shouldn’t have criticised the commentator, a lot of others have backed Jadeja.

The left-arm spinner’s Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings have also backed their player with a tweet while also taking a cheeky dig at Manjrekar. The former Indian player’s ‘bits and pieces’ comment on Jadeja seemed to have irked him.

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50 over cricket. In Test match, he is a pure bowler. But in 50 over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” Manjrekar had said during India vs Bangladesh match.

Using the ‘bits and pieces’ term, CSK have taken a dig at the commentator.