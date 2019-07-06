CSK take cheeky dig at Sanjay Manjrekar for Ravindra Jadeja comment

Ravindra Jadeja’s public slamming of Sanjay Manjrekar has divided the Indian fan base. While some think the Indian all-rounder shouldn’t have criticised the commentator, a lot of others have backed Jadeja.
The left-arm spinner’s Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings have also backed their player with a tweet while also taking a cheeky dig at Manjrekar. The former Indian player’s ‘bits and pieces’ comment on Jadeja seemed to have irked him.
“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50 over cricket. In Test match, he is a pure bowler. But in 50 over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” Manjrekar had said during India vs Bangladesh match.
Using the ‘bits and pieces’ term, CSK have taken a dig at the commentator.
We, dear Sir, love you to bits, to pieces, eight times round the Moon and back! #WhistlePodu #SirJaddu #Yellove 🦁💛 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/ZoL1NbBbHj
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 4, 2019