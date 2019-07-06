Plane with message ‘Justice for Kashmir’ flown over Headingley during India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 encounter

Two planes with pro-Kashmir freedom messages have been flown over Headingley during the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2019.

The first plane carried the message ‘Justice for Kashmir’ while the second one which flew over the stadium minutes later had the message, ‘India stop genocide & free Kashmir’. Here are the two planes which were flown over Headingley during the match.

And now this one. #INDvSL. Airspace more interesting than match pic.twitter.com/gdvoFkuzmo — Karthik Lakshmanan (@lk_karthik) July 6, 2019

While the people concerned are free to send across their message, sports shouldn’t be politicised. As far as the match is concerned, Sri Lana won the toss and opted to bat first but endured a tough start as they were reduced to 55 for 4 by the 12th over.

However, Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne have steadied the ship and added 45 runs for the fifth wicket, taking Sri Lanka over the 100-run mark in 24 overs.