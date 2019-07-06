MS Dhoni-Ravindra Jadeja become most successful keeper-bowler pair in Indian ODI history

Indian stars Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja made a new record on Saturday, July 6th as they combined for the 29th time in ODIs to produce a wicket, while playing against Sri Lanka in their final league-stage game of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Indian record was previously held by the keeper-bowler duo of Nayan Mongia and Venkatesh Prasad, who had 28 combined dismissals in their tally.

India are, however, nowhere close to the world record which is held by Mark Boucher and Makhaya Ntini, as they affected 75 combined dismissals between 1998 and 2008. Australia’s pair of Adam Gilchrist and Glenn McGrath is at second, with 73 combined dismissals.

The record-breaking incident happened during the 11th over in the India-Sri Lanka World Cup game. Jadeja who was called in to bowl the over, struck in his very fourth ball as he added some flight to his delivery, forcing Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis to charge down the pitch in a bid to attack.

But the ball spun away, missing the batsman altogether, only for Dhoni to get to work as he gathered the ball and whipped off the bails in rapid succession. Watch the video right here:

Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja India’s best wicketkeeper-bowler pairing with 29 dismissals

The wicket thus broke India’s long-standing record, with statistics also revealing that Dhoni and Jadeja have combined for more stumped dismissals (19) than caught-behind (10).

The third place among Indians is held by Dhoni and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who have 27 combined wickets to their name.