Reports: Yuvraj Singh likely to sign for another T20 franchise after Global T20 Canada

Recently retired Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh is set to sign for another T20 franchise after confirming participation in Global T20 Canada.

Reportedly Yuvraj will be signing for one of the Euro T20 slam sides, which will be held in Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands. The T20 tournament is set to be played between 30th August and 22nd September.

Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones is one of the board members of the T20 tournament and he confirmed that Yuvraj and a few other Indian cricketers are in line to participate in Euro T20 Slam.

“There are a few things going on in Indian cricket and since BCCI is not giving permission to take part in foreign T20 leagues, some Indian cricketers are announcing retirement so they can be free to play anywhere they want,” Jones said while in conversation with CricketNext.

“Yuvraj Singh is one of them and he’s confirmed to us his interest to join the Euro T20 Slam. India is going to be big market for us. It’s T20 cricket and who can be a bigger draw than Yuvraj Singh in this format.

“We are hoping to sign up a couple of more Indian players in the next couple of weeks before the drafts for the league takes place in London on July 19. Keep watching this space,” Jones added.

The former World Cup winner had announced his retirement from international cricket and Indian Premier League recently. He had even requested Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow him to play in foreign T20 leagues.

GT20 Canada had confirmed that Yuvraj will join Toronto Nationals for the upcoming 2019 edition of the tournament.