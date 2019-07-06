Dinesh Karthik reveals his batting position for the rest of the Cricket World Cup 2019

Indian batsman and backup wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has revealed that he will bat at No. 7 if given an opportunity in the remainder of the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“I think they [team management] have been very clear on what my role has been. When I go in at No. 7, I need to pace myself accordingly if we bat second,” Karthik said, just ahead of India’s last group-stage game in the World Cup, against Sri Lanka on July 6th.

Karthik then proceeded to give an insight on how he will bat if India are batting first.

“If we are batting first, then make sure we get to the par score that’s required. They’ve made it clear that this [at No.7] is where I’ll be batting, and my role is to make sure, whatever the situation is, assess it and do the best that I can,” he said.

Later on, during the interview he gave to reporters ahead of the Sri Lanka game, the 34-year-old star defended Team India despite having failed to chase down the 338-run target set by England in the game against them, a little more than a week ago.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain explained: “I think both the target and playing conditions affected our chasing against England. A lot of the teams are bowling cross-seam and the wicket had been a little up-and-down as well. It was not that easy to execute shots. And also, this is a World Cup, so obviously there was a bit of scoreboard pressure as well.”

“India as a team have been good chasers for a long time, we’re still very confident of chasing.”

“I think we as a team believe that we’re good chasers because that’s what we do, day in day out. We’re a team that actually has the ability to handle pressure very well. We’d back ourselves to chase and get the totals that we believe we can achieve,” he concluded.

Quotes via Hindustan Times.