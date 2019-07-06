Fans troll Sanjay Manjrekar after Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in Team India playing XI for World Cup 2019 match vs Sri Lanka

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been drafted into the India playing XI for their final Cricket World Cup 2019 league stage match vs Sri Lanka.

He is one of the two changes in the team along with Kuldeep Yadav replacing Yuzvendra Chahal. Fans were quick to troll Sanjay Manjrekar after Jadeja’s inclusion in the team, calling for the left-arm spinner to win the man of the match.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Jadeja’s inclusion in the team.

If Sir Jadeja will be the man of the match Today

Still to be interviewed by Shit Sanjay Manjrekar? Get ready for some banter then folks.

😅#INDvSL #TeamIndia #CWC19 #CricketKaCrown — Keshav (@keshav4384) July 6, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI today against Sri Lanka, what does Sanjay manjrekar has for him today? The wait is on #CWC19 @deniszenk — Kenneth Waiswa (@kennethwaiswa8) July 6, 2019

I want Jadeja to win Man of the match today just to see the priceless look on Sanju’s face when he has to interview him. #Team_Jadeja #INDvSL @sanjaymanjrekar @imjadeja #WorldCup19 #CricketWorldCup — Jitesh Solanki (@jiteshjsolanki) July 6, 2019

It would be fun to see Sir Jadeja awarded as the MOM by none other than Mr Manjrekar …. 🤣 #INDvSL #jadduvsmanjrekar #india — Shaad Memon (@ShaadMemon3) July 6, 2019

How about a man of the match award for Jadeja and interview by Sanjay Manjrekar — Kensure Global (@KensureGlobal) July 6, 2019

Apart from the contest between #INDvSL there is also gonna be a contest between Jadeja Vs Manjrekar to prove who is right — Frankanderic (@frankanderic) July 6, 2019

Hahah. Manjrekar’s face when he came to know Jadeja is playing. #IndvSL #CWC19 — Anush Priya (@Anushpriya2) July 6, 2019

Jadeja in. But so NOT looking forward to the filth #SanjayManjrekar will be spewing out of his mouth today 🙄🙄 #INDvSL #CWCUP2019 — Shivani (@shivani11) July 6, 2019