World Cup 2019: India make two big changes in playing XI vs Sri Lanka

Team India are facing Sri Lanka in their last league match of Cricket World Cup 2019 with a semifinal berth already secured. Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and chose to bat first.

The Men in Blue still have a chance to finish top of the table and avoid facing hosts England in the semifinal. However, for that South Africa will have to beat Australia in the second match of the day along with an Indian win vs Sri Lanka.

There were speculations that with a semifinal spot fixed, Virat Kohli and the team management could look at experimenting with the team. Some players could get a well-deserved rest as well.

And India did make two changes in the playing XI with Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja replacing Mohammed Shami. Sri Lanka made a change as well with Thisara Perera replacing Vandersay.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah