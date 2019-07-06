Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan bowler breaks multiple tournament records in consolation win

Pakistan ended their run in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Friday, 5th July, by defeating Bangladesh in their final group-stage encounter at the Lords Cricket Ground. The win offered the Men in Green some consolation after they got eliminated from the tournament.

Pakistan and New Zealand are tied at 11 points from nine matches each, but the Kiwis are placed fourth and will qualify to the knockout stages in the World Cup, thanks to a superior net run-rate. Pakistan needed to win against Bangladesh by a margin of 308 runs or more, to overtake the Kiwis – but that did not happen, unsurprisingly.

Meanwhile, Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Afridi entered the record books on three different occasions during the game, with a scintillating spell against Bangladesh. The 19-year-old scalped six wickets for just thirty-five runs to record the best-ever bowling performance by a Pak bowler in a single World Cup innings.

Earlier, when he reached the five-wicket-mark, he also became the youngest bowler in World Cup history to achieve the feat.

Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi had recorded figures of 5-16 against Kenya in the 2011 World Cup – the previous best-bowling by any Pak bowler in World Cups. At 19 years and 90 days, Shaheen became the youngest bowler to complete a fifer in a World Cup game, before breaking Shahid Afridi’s above-mentioned record to become the first and only Pak bowler so far to take six wickets on a single World Cup match.

Eventually, when the 19-year-old accepted the man-of-the-match award, the youngster equalled legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of being a teenager with the most number of man-of-the-match awards in a single World Cup.

Speaking about the game, Imam-ul-Haq (100) and Babar Azam (96) helped the Men in Green post 315 runs on board after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Despite a top-notch effort from Shakib Al Hasan (64) later on, the Bangladeshis folded for 221 runs thanks to Shaheen’s brilliant bowling.