MS Dhoni slams critics; reveals they wanted him to retire before the Sri Lanka game in the Cricket World Cup

MS Dhoni has come under pressure for his lacklulstre batting performances at the death and inability to score quickly. The former Indian captain spoke up to push back against his detractors.

MS Dhoni confirmed to ABP news that he had no concrete plans of retiring just yet, but also took a jibe at his detractors who – he claimed – wanted him gone before India’s final World Cup group game against Sri Lanka.

“I don’t know when I will retire. But a lot of people want me to retire before tomorrow’s game,” he said.

There was a doubt if the people pushing him to retire are those in the BCCI or Indian team fold but the former captain confirmed that it wasn’t the case, per the report.

Dhoni has come under severe criticism this world cup for his inability to accelerate in the slog overs. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar spoke out against the wicketkeeper batsman’s ‘intent’ after he stumbled to a 52-ball 28 against Afghanistan and he was also blamed for India’s inability to pull off the chase of 338 against England in the solitary group game they lost.

However, a BCCI official stated that Dhoni’s retirement, like his decision to step down from captaincy, will likely be difficult to predict. Although the current consensus is that he will call it a day after this World Cup tournament is over.

