Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka – hourly weather forecast

Saturday, July 6 will mark the last day of the group stage in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and we have two matches – India will play against Sri Lanka while Australia will take on South Africa. With Team India headed to their final group stage game, stay tuned right here to know all the weather updates from in and around the venue.

The Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, England will play host to the clash of the neighbours. While India have already qualified for the semi-finals, Sri Lanka have already gotten eliminated. The upcoming fixture is hence a match whose results will be of no consequence, nevertheless, it still promises to be a cracking encounter.

Without any further ado, here are the weather updates from in and around Headingley, Leeds.

India vs Sri Lanka, hourly weather forecast

(Updated as on 6th July, 12:30 pm IST, 3:00 pm HKT, 7:00 am UK Time)

According to the British Met Department, there are slight chances or rain and cloud cover early in the morning, but any early rain and cloud will clear off later during the day – leaving some lengthy sunny spells with just fair weather cloud. Winds will be light, and sunshine will be pleasant. Maximum temperature will be around 22 degrees Celcius.

Altogether, fairly great cricketing conditions.

To get a better understanding of the weather, take a look at the charts below:

As you can see, chances of precipitation (rain, snow or ice) are less than ten per cent throughout the match, hence fans can expect a full game on Saturday.

More updates will follow soon, so stay tuned right here.