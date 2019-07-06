Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs Sri Lanka

India take on Sri Lanka in ODI number 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group stages. You can watch the entire match through our live stream here on FOX Sports Asia.

India are through to the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup 2019 while Sri Lanka are out of the tournament. But this match will still be contested with pride and purpose.

India will look to avoid a potential morale-damaging loss before heading into their semifinal showdown against either England or New Zealand, depending on the result of the Australia vs South Africa contest later on in the day.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will want to sign off in style with a victory over one of the best teams in the world.

This could also be a crucial match for India to experiment with their batting line up – something that still isn’t completely settled so deep into the tournament. Will Rishabh Pant continue at number four or will Mayank Agarwal open, sending KL Rahul down the order?

Also, will India go with three seamers and one spinner or a two and two combination?

Although this is a dead rubber match in the larger picture, there are plenty of questions that may still be answered when these two sub continental neighbours go toe-to-toe.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.