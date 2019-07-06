Bangladesh star claims two of Sachin Tendulkar’s Cricket World Cup records with innings against Pakistan

Bangladesh all rounder Shakib Al-Hasan surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs scored in the group stages and became the only player – after the Master Blaster – to score 7 fifties in a single edition of the World Cup.

Bangladesh may have fallen well short of the 316 run target set by Pakistan but it wasn’t an entirely fruitless endeavour for the Tigers as their talisman Shakib Al-Hasan managed to scale two of Sachin Tendulkar’s World Cup records with his innings of 64.

Shakib, who departs the tournament with 606 runs and 11 wickets to his name, became the first player in history to record 600+ runs and 10 wickets in a single edition of the World Cup.

Not only that, he also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record set in 2003 of most number of runs in the group stages (586) with his innings against Pakistan.

He also equalled the Master Blaster’s record of scoring seven 50+ scores in the World Cup – another record set in 2003.

Rohit Sharma, India’s opening batsman, is also with a shout of breaking the total runs scored in group stages after scoring 544 runs with a game against Sri Lanka to go.

India take on Sri Lanka later on today in their final group encounter. However, the 4 teams qualifying for the semiifinals have already been decided, with India, New Zealand, England and Australia making the cut.