Australia vs South Africa: Dream 11 prediction, Fantasy tips and tricks, Playing XI, Captain Prediction, updates for World Cup 2019

Australia take on South Africa in the second live game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Saturday, and it could very well decide who ends up on top of the standings.

If Australia win, they end up being first, and would want their big players to fire for them. Keeping that in mind, here are some of the Dream 11 predictions and fantasy picks you should keep an eye on ahead of this clash.

Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs at Lord’s in Cricket World Cup

Aaron Finch (AUS): It’s hard to leave the Aussie captain out considering how prolific he has been in this World Cup so far, and Australia will look to him to get off to a flier again.

Mitchell Starc (AUS): The Australian quick is leading the wicket-taking charts and is threatening to run through entire batting orders by himself, so Dream 11 users better keep him in and leave him right there.

David Warner (AUS): Alongside Finch, Warner has been the standout for Australia in their batting, and big runs could be in store once again, especially if the Men in Yellow bat first.

Kagiso Rabada (RSA): It hasn’t been a great World Cup for Rabada, but he tends to step up in big situations, and leaving on a high note might be the best way to make a statement for young KG. He might just be the differential in this game.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rabada dismisses Karunaratne on the first ball of the match!

Australia Predicted XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

Fantasy XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Hashim Amla, Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Imran Tahir, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc.