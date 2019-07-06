Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka – Predicted line ups

India take on Sri Lanka in their latest Cricket World Cup encounter. While India have already secured their qualification to the semi-finals, Sri Lanka have been eliminated from the competition. And here’s how they could line up for this crucial encounter.

The last day of the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage beckons. While Australia take on South Africa in the late fixture, India go up against Sri Lanka early on. While it is not quite as important as the final of 2011, both teams will look to end the group stage on a high.

Despite already making it through to the semi-finals, India will still go looking for a win. A positive result tomorrow, coupled with an Australia loss later on, will see the men in blue finish top of the table and set up a clash with New Zealand.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have nothing to fight for bar bragging rights. The South Asian side will look to end their competition on a positive note by beating their neighbours.

Here’s how both teams could line up for this Cricket World Cup encounter.

Predicted line ups for India vs Sri Lanka:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga