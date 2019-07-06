India vs Sri Lanka: Dream 11 prediction, Fantasy tips and tricks, Playing XI, Captain Prediction, updates for World Cup 2019

India take on Sri Lanka in the first of the two big matches on Saturday at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, with first position in the table up for grabs.

India can take first place if they beat Sri Lanka, but will have to hope that Australia slip up against South Africa in order to remain numero uno heading into the semis.

‘Bumrah is our banker bowler’ – India’s fielding coach

Here are some of the Dream 11 predictions and fantasy picks you should keep an eye on ahead of this clash.

Rohit Sharma (IND): Undoubtedly, the star of the World Cup for Team India has to be Rohit Sharma. His stunning form up the order will be vital once again as India look to post a big score or chase what’s put in front of them.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND): There are question marks over his fitness, so Dream 11 users should be wary, but assuming Bumrah does play, he is a must have in your fantasy team for his amazing yorkers and ability to pick up wickets.

Avishka Fernando (SRL): A real wild card at times, Avishka Fernando is the young and swashbuckling batsman you just love to see score runs. Now that he has big runs under his belt, he will be full of confidence heading into this one.

Lasith Malinga (SRL): The wily veteran can ensure that Sri Lanka end their World Cup campaign on a high note, and Dream 11 players should keep him in their sights too as he takes on the Indian batting order.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Malinga leads Sri Lanka to victory against England

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Malinga.

India Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Fantasy XI: Avishka Fernando, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Angelo Mathews, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.