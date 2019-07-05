Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Twitter trolls Pakistan after they fail to qualify for World Cup 2019 semifinals

Pakistan have been knocked out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after posting 315/9 against Bangladesh in their final round robin stage match.

Bangladesh needed to be all out for just seven runs in order to allow Pakistan a spot in the semis, but as expected, that did not happen.

With India, Australia, England and New Zealand now the confirmed four nations in the semifinals, twitter was buzzing with fans getting a kick out of Pakistan’s elimination from the competition.

Boys played well, but perhaps not quite well enough in the end.

