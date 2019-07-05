Twitter trolls Pakistan after they fail to qualify for World Cup 2019 semifinals

Pakistan have been knocked out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after posting 315/9 against Bangladesh in their final round robin stage match.

Bangladesh needed to be all out for just seven runs in order to allow Pakistan a spot in the semis, but as expected, that did not happen.

With India, Australia, England and New Zealand now the confirmed four nations in the semifinals, twitter was buzzing with fans getting a kick out of Pakistan’s elimination from the competition.

Paksitani Team mein agar thori si bhi ghairat hai tu jaa ke chullu bhar paani mein doob marein…#PAKvBAN #CWC19 — حیدر بلوچ (@HB_0007) July 5, 2019

Good bye Pakistan. Enjoy ur Pizza and Burger back home. 🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔

Hope u don’t have to score 1000 runs in innings to qualify for the semis in next world cup. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😋😋😋😋#PakvsBan #CWC19 #WeHaveWeWill #SarfarazAhmed — Animesh Singh (@animeshfrndss) July 5, 2019

Pakistan 500 runs banaye ga

Pakistan hahaha

500 hahahah

Runs hahahaha#CWC19 #PAKvBAN — Memes Corner🌚 (@CornerMemes) July 5, 2019

M for match

M for mazak

Both terms are similar for today 😂#CWC19 #PAKvBAN — Sofia sarfraz (@Toothfairy_SS) July 5, 2019

Sarfaraz has kept his promise. Pakistan have scored 500+ runs but if you read it in Urdu style.

315->513#PAKvBAN #CWC19 — Indranil Dutta 📱#AndroidDev (@iamindrad) July 5, 2019

Boys played well, but perhaps not quite well enough in the end.