What Pakistan need to do to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup after scoring 315 against Bangladesh

Pakistan managed to crawl their way to 315/9 in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Bangladesh, pretty much ending their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals.

Technically and mathematically speaking, Pakistan can still qualify for the semis however, but it seems highly unlikely and quite frankly, ridiculous to say the least.

Pakistan need to beat Bangladesh by 308 runs to qualify for the final four, which means Bangladesh need to be all out for just seven runs in order to make the impossible possible.

That looks and sounds crazy, but Pakistan largely have themselves to blame, after failing to step on the gas in the early part of the first innings.

Fakhar Zaman looked uncomfortable at the crease while opening, and Imam Ul Haq took his time to get to grips with the conditions at Lord’s and that cost the Men in Green.

Fakhar was soon dismissed, and he made his side’s task of qualification even harder than it already was.

World Cup 2019: Fakhar Zaman fails to get going and loses his wicket early

Babar Azam and Imam may have steadied the ship with some brilliant batting, but Pakistan failed to get going after they were dismissed, and only a final flurry by Imad Wasim helped them reach 315 in the end.

Bangladesh might even win this clash with their superior batting order, but one thing is for sure. Pakistan aren’t heading to the World Cup semifinals.