Fans are convinced Imam Ul Haq is Inzamam’s nephew after his identical hit wicket dismissal at World Cup 2019

Imam Ul Haq may have scored a fine century for Pakistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Bangladesh, but was given out hit-wicket soon after.
Fans have spotted a similarity in his dismissal with that of uncle Inzamam Ul Haq, who is a former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team.
Imam-Ul-Haq has some way to go to match his uncle’s best ‘hit wicket’ dismissal #bbccricket @bbctms #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/za3v3NOxve
— Mark Puttick (@bat_leth) July 5, 2019
Imam Ul Haq follows in his uncle’s footsteps of losing his wicket by trading on his stumps… #PAKvAFG
— Nikhil (@nikschumi) July 5, 2019
Three main characters those have destroyed Pakistan’s respect internationally. Zia ul Haq , Inzmam ul Haq and his nephew Imam ul Haq… #PakvsBAN
— Haider Naqvi (@HNakvi) July 5, 2019
Imam ul haq is a true relative of Inzamam ul haq. 🤣#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/BTz8W8zPv7
— Mini lama 🇨🇳 (@Mini_lama_2) July 5, 2019
Jo chacha hai koi bhatija hai#imamulhaq #PAKvBAN #hitwicket pic.twitter.com/CHMWonxLFF
— Kult Classic लड़का। (@TheShanichar) July 5, 2019
Imam-ul-Haq just stepped on his wicket which leads to the inevitable mention of his uncle: Inzamam-ul-Haq. A name which, for over 25 years, I’ve not heard without my brain singing it to the tune of “On Ilkla Moor Baht ‘at”. You’re welcome. #PAKvBAN
— Jane Walker (@janedoubleyou) July 5, 2019
Imam ul haq zindabaad 😠😠😠😠Parchi from INZAMAM UL-HAQ 😠😠😠😠😠😠
— Muhammad Amir (@Muhamma62366758) July 5, 2019
Like uncle, like nephew? These reactions are pretty hilarious.