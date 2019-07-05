Fans are convinced Imam Ul Haq is Inzamam’s nephew after his identical hit wicket dismissal at World Cup 2019

Imam Ul Haq may have scored a fine century for Pakistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Bangladesh, but was given out hit-wicket soon after.

Fans have spotted a similarity in his dismissal with that of uncle Inzamam Ul Haq, who is a former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team.

Imam Ul Haq follows in his uncle’s footsteps of losing his wicket by trading on his stumps… #PAKvAFG — Nikhil (@nikschumi) July 5, 2019

Three main characters those have destroyed Pakistan’s respect internationally. Zia ul Haq , Inzmam ul Haq and his nephew Imam ul Haq… #PakvsBAN — Haider Naqvi (@HNakvi) July 5, 2019

Imam ul haq is a true relative of Inzamam ul haq. 🤣#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/BTz8W8zPv7 — Mini lama 🇨🇳 (@Mini_lama_2) July 5, 2019

Imam-ul-Haq just stepped on his wicket which leads to the inevitable mention of his uncle: Inzamam-ul-Haq. A name which, for over 25 years, I’ve not heard without my brain singing it to the tune of “On Ilkla Moor Baht ‘at”. You’re welcome. #PAKvBAN — Jane Walker (@janedoubleyou) July 5, 2019

Imam ul haq zindabaad 😠😠😠😠Parchi from INZAMAM UL-HAQ 😠😠😠😠😠😠 — Muhammad Amir (@Muhamma62366758) July 5, 2019

