Fans are convinced Imam Ul Haq is Inzamam’s nephew after his identical hit wicket dismissal at World Cup 2019

Imam Ul Haq may have scored a fine century for Pakistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Bangladesh, but was given out hit-wicket soon after.

Fans have spotted a similarity in his dismissal with that of uncle Inzamam Ul Haq, who is a former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team.

Like uncle, like nephew? These reactions are pretty hilarious.

 

