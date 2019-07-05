Reports: Atletico Madrid to sign £50m-rated Chelsea flop on permanent deal

Atletico Madrid may have just landed Joao Felix in a massive £113m deal, but they aren’t done with their transfer business just yet. A Chelsea star may be on their mind.

Alvaro Morata may have flopped at Chelsea after a promising start, but he appears to have done quite a few things right since joining Atletico Madrid on loan following a turbulent first year in the Premier League.

Morata’s incredible start at Chelsea

The Spaniard has done just about enough to keep himself in the good books of those at Atletico, and that should be enough to allow the Spanish giants to sign him on a permanent basis, per The Telegraph.

The report suggests that an ultimatum was given by Chelsea to the Madrid club, saying that either they pay £50m for the striker, or he gets called back to the Blues due to a recall clause.

The report also goes on to mention that despite the Felix deal being so expensive, the imminent sale of Antoine Griezmann for big money could be enough for Atleti to fund a deal for Morata, who could give them goals in the coming season.

Morata flourished at Real Madrid despite only a handful of chances, but failed to deliver at Chelsea for the most part. Perhaps moving back to Spain could trigger a response from the talented forward.