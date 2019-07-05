Twitter trolls Pakistan after they get off to a poor start at World Cup 2019

Pakistan have got off to a terrible start in the context of what they need to achieve batting first in a must win World Cup game against Pakistan.

The Pakistanis have already lost Fakhar Zaman in a quest to make quick runs, and it hasn’t gone down well with a lot of fans on social media.

World Cup 2019: Fakhar Zaman fails to get going and loses his wicket early

500 run banane ka plan cancel hogaya kya???? 23 in 7 overs #PAKvBAN #CWC19 — shreeshiv umre (@shiv_umre) July 5, 2019

Well said by @Sunil_Gavaskar sir. Live commentator right now….

Pakis batsman are playing so many dot balls.

“Toh iskey liye bhi ungli kis par uthayi jayegi bharat par”#CWCUP2019 #CWC19 @cricketworldcup — krishn panthri (@kkrishn92) July 5, 2019

Selfish opners are playing with the emotions of the nation#PakvsBan #CWC19 — Atif Dawar (@atifdawar59) July 5, 2019

I don’t think so they can score even 300 the way they’re batting, Iman & Fakhar worst openers in the world#PAKvBAN #CWC19 — prakash jung Rayamajhi (@Prakash35727877) July 5, 2019

#fakar was supposed to score 113, he did justice by scoring 13 rest 100 will be deposited in #Sarfaraz account. Bhai aaj 500 marega 😂😂#PAKvBAN #BANvsPAK #CWC19 — Potemkin Thinker (@PotemkinThinker) July 5, 2019

With the first power play coming to an end, Pakistan need to get a move on immediately if they are to have any chance of achieving mission impossible.