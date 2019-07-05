Pakistan’s World Cup fate revealed after toss against Bangladesh

Pakistan have ensured that their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fate is in their own hands, after captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first.

It is still a near impossibility that Pakistan will be able to progress through to the semi finals, but the first step was to win the toss and bat first, and they have decided to do that.

The pitch won’t be completely in their favour, but the match happening at Lord’s in London means that the boundaries will be short, and Pakistani batsmen can go gung-ho in order to have a slim chance of qualification to the last four.

It is pertinent to note that due to their poor Net Run Rate (NRR), Pakistan can progress to the semi finals only in the following situations.

#1 Score 308 runs, bowl Bangladesh out for 0.

#2 Score 350 runs, bowl Bangladesh out for 38 or fewer runs, win by at least 312 runs

#3 Score 400 runs, bowl Bangladesh out for 84 or fewer runs, win by at least 316 runs

#4 Score 450 runs, bowl Bangladesh out for 129 or fewer runs, win by at least 321 runs

All eyes will be on Sarfaraz and his men as they try and make mission impossible happen out there in the middle.