World Cup 2019: Lasith Malinga advises MS Dhoni on retirement plans

MS Dhoni’s form in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 has been patchy. There have been calls for retirement from various quarters and there have been hints that he might hang his boots after the tournament.

No one actually knows what Dhoni’s plans are but Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga has an advice for his counterpart. The fast bowler believes Dhoni should play the sport for another two years and groom youngsters who can take his place in the side.

The Sri Lankan went on to add that the wicketkeeper-batsman is still the best finisher in the game and youngsters should learn from him if they want to replace him in the long run.

“He should play another year or two and prepare players who can do the job of finishers on the big stage. He is still the best finisher in world cricket. It will be difficult to fill his shoes and the young players should look to learn from him,” Malinga said while in conversation with IANS (via News18).