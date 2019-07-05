Cricket World Cup 2019: Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinals?

The Cricket World Cup 2019 round robin stage has only three matches left to be played and the semifinalists (Australia, India, England, New Zealand) are all but confirmed. But Pakistan do have an ‘outside’ chance to sneak into the top four and knock the Kiwis out.

After winning four of their eight matches (plus a point from washed-out game), the Men in Green are fifth on the table with nine points. Above them on fourth are New Zealand with 11 points for five wins and a washed-out match. And though, Pakistan will be level on points with the Kiwis if they beat Bangladesh today, the difference is net run rate (NRR) is huge.

While New Zealand have a healthy NRR of +0.175 despite losing their last two matches heavily, Pakistan are stuck with an NRR of -0.792 because of a drubbing at the hands of West Indies in their World Cup opener. And the only way the 1992 World Cup winners can better the Kiwis’ NRR is by registering a massive win over their Asian rivals.

Here’s how Pakistan can take over New Zealand’s NRR. (All of the below-mentioned scenarios will only work out if Pakistan bat first. If they lose the toss and have to field first, they will be knocked out of the tournament then and there)

#1 Score 308 runs, bowl Bangladesh out for 0.

#2 Score 350 runs, bowl Bangladesh out for 38 or fewer runs, win by at least 312 runs

#3 Score 400 runs, bowl Bangladesh out for 84 or fewer runs, win by at least 316 runs

#4 Score 450 runs, bowl Bangladesh out for 129 or fewer runs, win by at least 321 runs