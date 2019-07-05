Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan take on Bangladesh in ODI number 43 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group stages. You can watch the entire match through our live stream here on FOX Sports Asia.

Pakistan and Bangladesh, despite late heroics, are both not going to make it into the top four though there exists a ridiculous mathematical possibility of ’92 World Cup winners still making the cut.

However, for all intents and purposes, this match will be played for pride.

Pakistan were criticized heavily after their defeat to India but bounced back with three victories on the trot. However England also ended up re-finding their form in that stretch and that has probably been enough to keep the subcontinent team out of the semis.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have proved that they are have well and truly made progress in climbing up the cricketing hierarchy this World Cup; no team can take them for granted any more.

They’re there and thereabouts the likes of England, India, Australia and New Zealand as one of the best cricket teams on the planet. It has also been a very rewarding World Cup for Shakib Al-Hasan, who has established himself beyond a doubt as the best all-rounder in the world during the course of the tournament.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Amir with the ball and Babar Azam with the bat are crucial.

