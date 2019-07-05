3 World Cup batting records that Rohit Sharma can break against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma is the top scorer so far in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 and is on the cusp of furthering his legend as an ODI great by breaking three all-time batting records in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma has racked up 4 centuries and 1 half century from 7 games in the tournament to amass a total of 544 runs. Ahead of India’s final group game against Sri Lanka, the Hitman stands to break three all-time World Cup records that would see him cement his legacy as one of the all time greats in ODI.

The first record is that of most number of centuries in a single World Cup. Sharma has already equalled Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara’s record of 4 centuries that he hit in the 2015 edition of the tournament. Just one more century in a maximum of three games remaining for India will see him surpass that record.

He could also eclipse the most number of runs scored in the group stages of the World Cup – a record that currently belongs to the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar scored 586 runs in the group stages of the 2003 World Cup and Sharma is just 43 runs away from beating that record. It is entirely conceivable that he could so it against Sri Lanka.

The third record that the Mumbaikar could claim also belongs to Tendulkar and is of the total runs scored in an edition of the World Cup. Also a record set in 2003, it currently stands at a mammoth 673.

Sharma is 129 runs short of equalling the record but it would take a brave man to bet against him scaling it on his current form.