Australia batsman ruled out of World Cup 2019, replacement announced

Australia have been dealt a serious blow ahead of their final league stage match vs South Africa and the semifinals of Cricket World Cup 2019 as batsman Shaun Marsh has been ruled out of the tournament.

Marsh sustained an injury to his forearm while facing Pat Cummins in the nets. Scans later revealed that there was a fracture and that he requires surgery to regain fitness. Peter Handscomb has been roped in as his replacement for the remainder of the tournament.

🚨 JUST IN: Shaun Marsh has been ruled out of #CWC19 with a fractured forearm. Wicket-keeper batsman Peter Handscomb has been called up as his replacement. pic.twitter.com/WhWAFotEX7 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 4, 2019

“Shaun Marsh has had scans on his right forearm after being struck while practicing in the nets at training today,” Australia Head Coach Justin Langer said.

“Unfortunately, the scans have revealed Shaun has suffered a fracture to his forearm which will require surgery. This is obviously shattering news for Shaun and the squad.

“Throughout this tournament, his spirit, professionalism and the way he has competed has been typically outstanding.”