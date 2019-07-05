Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Twitter trolls Sarfaraz Ahmed for claiming Pakistan will try to score 500 runs vs Bangladesh in World Cup 2019

Pakistan cricket team are all but knocked out of Cricket World Cup 2019 as they need to defeat Bangladesh by a mammoth margin in their last league match.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, in the pre-match press conference, said that his side will try and get to 500 runs. While that is what any skipper would claim when in a situation like this, Twitter took no time in trolling the wicketkeeper-batsman for his comments.

“It is very difficult, 316 runs is a big margin. Only if you’re batting first if you score 600 runs or 500 runs. I don’t know what the study is behind this, but I can’t do anything… definitely, we’re interested in finishing on a high note. So we will try our best in tomorrow’s match,” Sarfaraz said.

Comments