Afghanistan star breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 27-year old record with knock vs West Indies in World Cup 2019

Afghanistan’s Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign finished without a win as they went down fighting in their last round-robin stage encounter vs West Indies.

Though the Asian side lost the match by 23 runs, they found a new star in wicket-keeper batsman Ikram Ali Khil. The 18-year-old played an 86-run knock against the Windies and along with Rahmat Shah and Asghar Afghan, led the Afghanistan chase.

He was dismissed by veteran Chris Gayle, who was playing his last World Cup match, but not before he broke one of Sachin Tendulkar’s record. The wicket-keeper became the youngest batsman at 18 years and 278 days to play an 80+ runs knock in a World Cup match.

The previous record held by Tendulkar was of 18 years and 318 days after the then-young Master Blaster played an 81-run knock vs Zimbabwe in the 1992 World Cup.