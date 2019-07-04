Twitter trolls Pakistan cricket team & fans for their near-impossible chances of qualifying for World Cup 2019 semifinals

The Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinalists are all but decided with Pakistan left to chase a near-impossible scenario to finish in the top four.
The Men in Green have to hope that they bat first against Bangladesh and beat them by a mammoth margin. If they score 400 in the first innings, they will have to bowl Bangladesh out for 84 and win the match by 316 runs at least. If they get to 350, they will have to dismiss Bangladesh for 48 runs.
If Pakistan score anything below 308, they’re knocked out. If they lose the toss and have to bowl first, they are knocked out in that case as well. And Twitter is having a great time trolling the Pakistan team and their fans.
Situation in a nutshell:#PakistanCricket #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/hhKCUlt0dY
— nawa katta. (@xyzmariaa) July 4, 2019
Kane Willimson to Virat kohli
I THINK WE DID ACCRODING TO PLAN😅#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/MyomDpeI9b
— Rafay_Siddiqui1 (@Siddiqui1Rafay) July 4, 2019
When someone say still Pakistan has chance for semi final.#ICCWorldCup#PAKvBAN
Me: pic.twitter.com/BCq1DEig2u
— MUSAIB (FEARLESS GUY)💪🤞 (@MUSAIB05702004) July 4, 2019
Nothing immposible every thing possible 😭#PAKvBAN #WC19 pic.twitter.com/wGrRkx71yQ
— اشعر شیخ (@Asharology) July 4, 2019
Pakistani fans 👦👦👦calculating🎲📱 their chances of qualifying in semifinals of worldcup🏆😂😂#1992MeinBhi#PAKvBAN#PakistanCricket #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/zHTlsgGfFS
— HadeedJalani (@HadeedJalani) July 4, 2019
Irrespective of the result today :
Final result ⬇️#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/ppbwJWXwRK
— Chetan Anand (@imchetananand) July 4, 2019
Both captains thought burger is important than Pak semi chances.
😀#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/3i55yOrdnv
— Kumar (@Kumar_187) July 4, 2019
Pakistan trying to enter semifinal #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/OijnzmUYMQ
— sarcastic_ su-myth (@ft_sumyth) July 4, 2019
Breaking News: @ImranKhanPTI have changed the name of lahore airport to semi-final. Pakistan will reach semi-final on 7th july😂😂 @TheRealPCB#PAKvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/kuh1Zq8KlC
— Anand Gupta (@imAndy_19) July 4, 2019
Finally, finally those irritating comparisons between 1992 and 2019 will stop now!! 😂😂😂
Bye bye Pakistan!#EngvNz #PakvBan pic.twitter.com/QMfr1y0wpG
— Angry Indian (@Angry___Indian) July 3, 2019
Pakistani Economy : We need help from other countries to get back on track and improve.
Pakistani Cricket Team : Same Same 😂😂😂#PAKvBAN
— Shailesh Nar (@nar11s) July 4, 2019
There are optimist people
And then there are people who still have hopes 😅#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/cJqLUJfuC8
— Aapi Aap ki (@AapiAap) July 4, 2019
If Bangladesh win the toss & decided to go for Dhaka then Pakistan will qualify for semi final. #PAKvBAN
— QAMAR SOOMRO (@_biryani_Khilao) July 3, 2019
✅Supported Pakistan against India, Pak lost
✅Supported India against England, India lost
✅Supported New Zealand against England, NZ lost
Me to Pakistan fans…#ENGvNZ #NZvENG #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/ZytNNONJj2
— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) July 3, 2019