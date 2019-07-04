Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Twitter trolls Pakistan cricket team & fans for their near-impossible chances of qualifying for World Cup 2019 semifinals

The Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinalists are all but decided with Pakistan left to chase a near-impossible scenario to finish in the top four.

The Men in Green have to hope that they bat first against Bangladesh and beat them by a mammoth margin. If they score 400 in the first innings, they will have to bowl Bangladesh out for 84 and win the match by 316 runs at least. If they get to 350, they will have to dismiss Bangladesh for 48 runs.

If Pakistan score anything below 308, they’re knocked out. If they lose the toss and have to bowl first, they are knocked out in that case as well. And Twitter is having a great time trolling the Pakistan team and their fans.

 

