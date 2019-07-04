Will India wear orange away jersey if they play England in World Cup 2019 semifinal?

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is now in its fag end and the semifinalists are all but decided.

With their win over New Zealand in their final round-robin stage match, England have confirmed their third spot on the table. Which means they will face the team which finishes second on the table.

Now with Australia on 14 points and yet to play South Africa and India on 13 points and set to play Sri Lanka on the same day as the Kangaroos, there’s a high possibility that the table will remain as it is – Australia on first, India second, England third and New Zealand fourth.

This means that Virat Kohli’s men will face the only side which has defeated them in the second semifinal on 11th July in Birmingham. With that, the question of jerseys comes up again.

Even though the team finishing second in the round robin stage is listed as the home side, India look set to don the orange away jersey again in the semifinal vs England.

Mainly because England don’t have any away jersey for the tournament and secondly it seems the ICC only want the jerseys to be different without focussing on the home-away rule as is followed in football. Even South Africa wore their away jersey in the encounter against Bangladesh despite them being registered as the home side for the match.

With India losing their only World Cup match so far in the away jersey, Indian fans would definitely have an opinion on this.