5 IPL flops who have had a successful World Cup 2019

The IPL season was less than memorable for some cricketers, who were subsequently handed a shot at redemption by the Cricket World Cup. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 such IPL flops who have grabbed the chance to reverse their fortunes with open arms.

1. Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladesh all-rounder has well and truly come alive in this World Cup. Notwithstanding his team’s exit from the tournament, Shakib has had a fantastic time – becoming the first player ever to score 500 runs and take 10 wickets in an edition of the World Cup, that too at average of 90.33.

In stark contrast, he had a torrid time in the IPL with the Sunrisers. 3 matches, 9 runs and 2 wickets makes for a grim reading, indicating how he was largely left out of a star-studded line up that boasted of the likes of Williamson, Nabi and Warner, among others.

2. Ben Stokes

English all-rounder Stokes came into the World Cup on the back of a disastrous IPL season. A miserly total of 123 runs and 6 wickets in 9 games represented his worst return in a 3-year-old IPL career that has been going downhill year on year.

Nevertheless, he was assured of a starting spot for his country and has not disappointed – grabbing 7 wickets and 381 runs, all of which have been crucial in ensuring England do not bow out of the group stages once again.

3. Trent Boult

Boult openly spoke of his disappointment at not being given opportunities in the IPL post the conclusion of the tournament – with Rabada being Delhi’s preferred spearhead. As a result, his stats naturally give a mediocre reading of 5 games – 5 wickets. An IPL season in which he was not given much chance has however spurred the New Zealand bowler to life in the World Cup.

He has claimed 15 wickets, guiding his team to the semi-finals in tandem with Lockie Ferguson – also becoming the first New Zealand international to take a World Cup hat-trick, a feat which he achieved against the Australians.

4. Kane Williamson

Retained by the Sunrisers after having captained them to the finals in the absence of Warner back in 2018, Williamson’s IPL was a massive let-down. The New Zealand skipper missed the initial games owing to a shoulder injury and in the 9 games he did play, he looked a shadow of himself – scoring just 156 runs.

Conversely, World Cup 2019 has brought out the player in him and at 481 runs he is the 6th highest run scorer – not far behind India’s Rohit Sharma who sits top of the runs chart with 544 runs. Even more impressively, Williamson boasts of the highest average in the tournament – a mind-boggling 96.20.

5. Lockie Ferguson

A couple of steps ahead of Trent Boult for New Zealand is Lockie Ferguson. The 28-year-old has been one of the stars of the tournament, sitting joint-second in the wicket-takers chart with 17 wickets along with Joffra Archer, behind only Mitchell Starc.

IPL 2019, meanwhile, was a different story altogether. Signed to replace Starc and Johnson, Ferguson played only 5 games and claimed an embarrassing 2 wickets at an economy of 10.76 – a nightmare indeed!