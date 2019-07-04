Stats indicate Ambati Rayudu was India’s third best batsman in last 4 years after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Ambati Rayudu announced retirement from international cricket through a mail to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the Cricket World Cup 2019 snub.

The middle-order batsman was believed to be the solution to India’s number four woes earlier this year, but with time his form deteriorated and he was dropped from the team and wasn’t given a spot in the Indian World Cup squad as well.

However, after two Indian batsmen in Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar were ruled out due to injury, Rayudu expected a call-up, which never came. And he soon announced retirement from the sport.

Statistics indicate that Rayudu was, in fact, the Indian batsman with third best One-Day Internationals average in the last four years. He was only behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Here’s a list of Indian ODI batsmen in the last four years sorted by average. (Image Courtesy: Cricinfo)

However, the fact that a lot of his runs came against Zimbabwe and West Indies and he was not among the best performers against the top teams like Australia, might have worked against him.