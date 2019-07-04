Why Ravindra Jadeja was ‘out of line’ to go after Sanjay Manjrekar midway through World Cup 2019

Ravindra Jadeja’s public slamming of Sanjay Manjrekar, who has been called out by many for his on-air comments, has been widely welcomed by India fans.

The former cricketer was talking about why he would prefer a specialist over a ‘bits and pieces’ player in the Indian side. “I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50 over cricket. In Test match, he is a pure bowler. But in 50 over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” Manjrekar had said during India vs Bangladesh match.

And it was the bits and pieces part which seemed to have irked Jadeja and he came up with this reply.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Should a senior India cricket team player go after a commentator during the sport’s biggest tournament?

A Cricket World Cup comes once in four years and all the major cricketing nations – India, Australia and England are expected to go all the way, every time. And though the pressure on the players is immense and it tests even the strongest of characters, a player with years of experience in the sport, Jadeja, did go out of line to go after Manjrekar.

If we try to derive what the commentator was trying to state from the aforementioned quotes, it is quite clear that Manjrekar, who represented India in 111 matches across formats between 1987 and 1996, wasn’t belittling Jadeja. Maybe his choice of words was poor, but he was only trying to highlight why India need a specialist over a jack of all trades in ODIs.

The role of media manager

The incident also goes on to show the lack of control of media managers over the players. Under no circumstances, during a tournament as big as the World Cup, should a player be allowed to stir controversy with the world’s media covering the event. It might as well go on to hamper his performances.

Yes, the players should be vocal about their opinions, but by using the term ‘verbal diarrhoea’, Jadeja perhaps stretched it.

Can’t a commentator/analyst point out flaws in a current player’s game if his stats are inferior?

While Jadeja has played much more matches than Manjrekar did for India, that does not translate into the fact that the commentator cannot talk about the Indian all-rounder’s cricketing ability. One of the most respected commentators going around, Harsha Bhogle hasn’t even played professional cricket in his life but that shouldn’t stop him from talking about the game.

If a flaw creeps into the play of cricketers of the stature of MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, no one can even point them out going by this logic. Therefore, the argument that Manjrekar shouldn’t talk about Jadeja’s game as he isn’t nearly experienced enough is clearly wrong.

Jadeja is entitled to his views but to belittle a former cricketer on the basis of his achievements is always in poor taste. Having an opinion on the game has nothing to do with how much someone played/achieved themselves. Most cricketers will tell you that themselves. 1/2 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) July 3, 2019