Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Dream 11 prediction, Fantasy tips and tricks, Playing XI, Captain Prediction, updates for World Cup 2019

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is now closing its completion with only three more matches left to be played in the round robin stage before the semifinals and the big final roll out.

Pakistan and Bangladesh, however, are not in contention of a place in the top four. This could work in favour of the Dream 11 players as the cricketers will play without any pressure and hence can collect more points for you.

Here are some of the Dream 11 predictions and fantasy picks you should keep an eye on ahead of this clash.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN): The all-rounder has been amongst the best players in the tournament and has to make all of yours Dream 11 side. Should be the captain pick as well.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan sets record…

Babar Azam (PAK): The Pakistan batsman got a century recently and is in fine touch. Expect him to score a majority of Pakistan’s runs.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN): The Bangladesh pacer picked a fifer against India and looked in ominous form. He is one player who is sure to give you points.

Mohammad Amir (PAK): Amir is another bowler who has been amongst the best in this World Cup. He can be your vice-captain choice as well as he’ll go all guns blazing with nothing to lose.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammad Amir starts with a bang, dismisses Martin Guptill on his first ball

Pakistan Predicted XI: Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream XI Fantasy Picks: Imam-ul-Haq, Soumya Sarkar, Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, Haris Sohail, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Amir