Sachin Tendulkar’s exact World Cup semifinal prediction from May comes true

Sachin Tendulkar may be India’s greatest batsman ever, but he seems to be one of the greatest brains in the game too. Just take his prediction for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 for example.

Tendulkar said on ESPN CricInfo back in May, that the four semifinalists will be India, Australia, England and either New Zealand or Pakistan.

As it turns out, New Zealand and Pakistan are the exact two teams that are vying for the fourth spot in the tournament!

Sachin’s predictions may have been in tune with what a lot of fans believed at the start of the tournament, but the final spot seemed destined to go to New Zealand, till results changed course.

The Kiwis lost against the likes of Australia and Pakistan, and fell to a defeat against England as well, though it seems unlikely that they will concede the final semifinal berth to Pakistan based on their superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

The Pakistanis have just one game left, and they take on Bangladesh in their final round robin stage match, though the margin of victory needs to be incredibly massive for them to have any chance of qualification.

So the final four spots should be India, Australia, England and New Zealand, which would make Sachin’s predictions right anyway.