Afghanistan vs West Indies – Dream 11 prediction, Fantasy tips and tricks, Playing XI, Captain Prediction, updates for World Cup 2019

Afghanistan take on West Indies at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in a dead rubber game for both sides, but of high importance to Dream 11 fantasy players.

Here are some of the Dream 11 predictions and fantasy picks you should keep an eye on ahead of this clash.

Chris Gayle (WI): The Universe Boss may not have fired all the way through the tournament, but he is more than capable of hitting out against the Afghani spinners who haven’t been at the very top of their game in this World Cup.

Shai Hope (WI): Another very capable batsman, you get the feeling that Hope is due a big innings, and he might just get it this time against Afghanistan.

Nicholas Pooran (WI): A brilliant hundred against Sri Lanka wasn’t enough to take the Windies over the line, but it showed that Pooran has all the tools to succeed at the highest level. His form could prove vital for Dream 11 players.

Mohammad Nabi (AFG): The mature head of Mohammad Nabi can be useful to Afghanistan especially in run chases, just as he displayed against India. Dream 11 users can depend on the calm shoulders of the Afghani great to pull them through.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG): The spin machine goes on and on for Afghanistan, and the mystery behind Mujeeb could fox the Windies’ batsmen who aren’t very good at playing slow bowling. Perhaps the track could assist someone like Mujeeb as well.

Afghanistan vs West Indies Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Chris Gayle, Gulbadin Naib, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan (Predicted XI): Gulbadin Naib (c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil, Hazratullah Zazai,, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies (Predicted XI): Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.