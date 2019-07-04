Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Afghanistan vs West Indies

Afghanistan take on West Indies in ODI number forty-two of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group stages. You can watch the entire match through our live stream here on FOX Sports Asia.

It’s a match with no consequences in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, as both Afghanistan and West Indies have no chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. Furthermore, Afghanistan are already confirmed of their position, with the Asian side three points behind West Indies.

The Windies, on the other hand, could leapfrog South Africa and finish eighth, provided that they get favourable results.

Both teams come into the match having lost five of their last five matches. Afghanistan suffered at the hands of Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, England, and South Africa. Elsewhere, West Indies also lost to India, England, Bangladesh, as well as, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

It has been a disappointing tournament for two teams who showed promise at times. They will now hope to finish their competition on a high, before beginning their preparations for the next ICC international tournament.

