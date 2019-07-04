Cricket World Cup 2019: How India can still face Pakistan in the semi finals

We are just a few games away from the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Three teams – India, Australia and England – have already sealed their berth in the final four and the remaining one spot is up for grabs between New Zealand and Pakistan.

Pakistan do have only a very low chance of qualifying to the knockouts but we cannot rule out the Men in Green unless and until they are actually eliminated from the tournament.

That being said, here are all the scenarios that can happen ahead of the semi-finals, based on the current points table and the predicted points table at the end of the group stage of the World Cup. It also gives us a picture of who will face who in the last-four round.

The current points table: Australia 14, India 13, England 12, New Zealand 11, Pakistan 9. The remaining positions are irrelevant whatsoever.

The three group stage matches that remain relevant: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, India vs Sri Lanka, Australia vs South Africa.

#1. If India win and Australia lose: The points table will be India 15, Australia 14, England 12, New Zealand 11. India will play New Zealand and Australia will play England in the semis.

#2. If India lose and Australia lose: The points table will be Australia 14, India 13, England 12, New Zealand 11. India will play England and Australia will play New Zealand in the semis.

#3. If India win and Australia win: The points table will be Australia 16, India 15, England 12, New Zealand 11. India will play England and Australia will play New Zealand in the semis.

#4. If India lose and Australia win: The points table will be Australia 16, India 13, England 12, New Zealand 11. India will play England and Australia will play New Zealand in the semis.

Now, if Pakistan wins the match against Bangladesh in tune with the scenario as mentioned here, they will overthrow the Kiwis and occupy the fourth spot instead. In such a situation, that is, if Pakistan win against Bangladesh by a margin of more than 308 runs, India win against Sri Lanka and Australia lose against South Africa, the points table will look thus: India 15, Australia 14, England 12, Pakistan 11 – making it the only situation where India can face Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

Fingers crossed!