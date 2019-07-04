Former Pakistan cricketer accuses England, New Zealand over match-fixing

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has opened fire against the England and New Zealand teams in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, accusing both sides of match-fixing so as to prevent Pakistan from entering the semi-finals of the tournament.

Latif slammed the Kiwis for a poor batting display that saw them get bundled out for 186 against England, after the hosts set a target of 306 runs. England thus won the game by 119 runs and ensured their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup, while New Zealand slumped down to the fourth spot, two points ahead of Pakistan who has one game remaining.

Watch the video here:

The participants of the above talk session can be heard talking mostly in Urdu, Hindi and just a bit of English. For better understanding, we have explained what they are talking about.

When the host asks Latif if he felt New Zealand “allowed” England to win, the former Pak cricketer says that he did feel that way.

He further claims that “England bowled Joe Root and Adil Rashid for 4 or 5 overs after New Zealand lost 4 wickets, in order to reduce the margin of victory,” before adding that “England intentionally batted slow and avoided scoring 370-odd, so that the margin of victory wouldn’t be big enough”.

According to Latif, the above-mentioned factors resulted in Pakistan no longer having a realistic chance to enter the World Cup semis, as they gear up to face Bangladesh in their final group-stage game on Friday.

You can take a look at Pakistan’s qualification scenario right here.

Afterwards, Latif goes on to cite the ICC revenue distribution changes made a couple of years ago, where India’s share of revenue was cut short with other full-member nations now being allowed more funds. He also questioned why the likes of West Indies, New Zealand and Pakistan were given more money, “what for?”.

The participants of the session later discuss the LBW dismissal of Kiwi batsman Henry Nicholls as further “evidence”, apart from a few of the other wickets as well.

Pakistan will now play Bangladesh in their final group-stage encounter on Friday, 5th July.