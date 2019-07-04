Sanjay Manjrekar’s autobiography reveals why he criticizes star players

Over the past few weeks, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar who currently serves as a commentator and cricketing pundit, has copped a lot of blame for criticizing star players playing in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. India’s MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were his most recent subjects and fans had slammed him for not going easy on the two senior cricketers.

In fact, Jadeja himself had come out on Twitter to fight back at Manjrekar, saying that the Indian star had enough of the commentator’s “verbal diarrhoea”.

Check out the tweet here:

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

And now, an excerpt from Sanjay Manjrekar’s autobiography names “Imperfect” has surfaced and the book – originally published on 20th December 2017 – apparently gives us an insight into why the former Indian batsman is so harsh on the modern-day players while commentating.

Check out the excerpt right here, as uploaded by a user named “@nobody7007” on Reddit:

“I remember Ballu-ji’s words,” Manjrekar writes, ” ‘Boys, Sanjay has now retired and in all likelihood will become a commentator, which means he will make public opinions about you, which will include criticism too. It’s important that you accept that and look at a man who is only doing his job.’ “

He further adds: “I went on to realize that if you played the game honestly and never shirked from a challenge, you did have a moral right to talk as an expert on the game even if you hadn’t captained India or played in some 100-odd Test matches. That is why I never shy away from criticizing the greats of the game.”

“This is not a job where you make friends with the subject, the player. You are not catering to him,” he then concluded.