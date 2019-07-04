Cricket World Cup 2019: Here’s how Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-finals

On Thursday the 4th of July, Pakistan have a do-or-die encounter in the group stage of the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, as they face Bangladesh in what could be their last match of the tournament – unless Pakistan win by a huge margin, that is.

Earlier, on Wednesday, England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup with a win over New Zealand. The hosts thus became the third team to reach the semis, apart from Australia and India who qualified earlier.

Austalia are at the top spot in the points table, with 14 points from 8 matches and India are placed second with 13 points from the same number of games. England are third with 12 points from 9 games, while New Zealand are currently placed fourth with 11 points from 9 matches.

With 9 points from 8 matches, fifth-placed Pakistan remain the only team with a chance to enter the top-four and thereby qualify for the knockouts. If they win against Bangladesh on Thursday, they will tie with the Kiwis on the basis of points (11 from 9 games) but will still need a big margin of victory – a minimum of 308 runs, to be precise – to displace them from the fourth position in the points table, on the basis of net run-rate.

Given below are a few scenarios by which Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup:

#1. Bat first and score 308 runs, bowl Bangladesh out for 0 and hence beat them by 308 runs.

#2. Bat first and score 350 runs, bowl Bangladesh out for 38 or less and hence beat them by 312 runs or more.

#3. Bat first and score 400 runs, bowl Bangladesh out for 84 or less and hence beat them by 316 runs or more.

#4. Bat first and score 450 runs, bowl Bangladesh out for 129 or less and hence beat them by 321 runs or more.

Looks impossible, but one can never rule Pakistan out unless and until they are actually out of the tournament.

That being said, Pakistan will be knocked out irrespective of the result, if Pakistan bat first and score anything less than 308 or if Bangladesh bat first and Pakistan are chasing. That may also give you an idea as to what will Bangladesh captain Masrafe Mortaza’s choice be, if he were to win the toss!