Sachin Tendulkar was eerily correct with his pre-World Cup predictions as India, Australia qualify for semi-finals

We are now entering the final week of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup group stage and three semi-final spots have been confirmed by the likes of Australia, England and India. The fourth and final spot in the World Cup knockouts will be revealed today after the game between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, ESPN Cricinfo observed that Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has been spot on with his predictions from May, correct to every single detail. More than a month ago, Tendulkar had predicted the teams who he thought would qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup.

“India, England, Australia should be in the semis. The fourth could be one of New Zealand or Pakistan,” the batting maestro had said, when he was asked about his favourites to reach the final four.

On Tuesday, ESPN Cricinfo reminded fans about Tendulkar’s predictions with a post on Facebook. Check out the post right here:

Earlier, the 46-year-old had also said he was sure of Team India qualifying to the semi-finals, as he believed that they had a well-balanced squad.

“We have a balanced team which can go out and do something special. The whole team has to chip in, there will be some performers (in different situations, who must say) ‘this is my game; I am batting well or bowling well’. Support is needed from the other end also,” the Master Blaster had said, while speaking with Hindustan Times.

As mentioned above, the fourth and final team who will qualify for the semi-finals will be revealed today, based on the outcome of the Pakistan-Bangladesh game. If Pakistan win by a huge margin, they may reach the knockouts or else it will be the Kiwis who book their place in the final four.