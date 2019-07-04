5 superstars who might retire after the Cricket World Cup 2019

With rumors of their retirement circulating in full swing, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at which of the premier cricketing superstars of this generation might well hang up their boots at the end of the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

#1 MS Dhoni

After a bizarre inning against England, social media was abuzz with criticism of the former Indian captain. Dhoni loyalist stuck to their guns, using past records as a means to defend their idol but the die had long been cast.

Another lukewarm performance against Bangladesh set tongues wagging once again – but with sources now claiming that the wicketkeeper-batsman would be retiring at the end of the current World Cup. Depending on whether India go all the way as well as on Dhoni’s own performances – it could turn out to be either a nightmare or a dream sendoff for the man from Jharkhand.

#2 Lasith Malinga

“I have fought … I have fought. I am tired now too. I hope to play the Twenty20 World Cup. But I will go back to Sri Lanka after the World Cup and discuss it with the SLC. I will show them what my vision is.”, the Sri Lankan pacer was quoted as saying some days ago and as it stands , his days do appear numbered.

Despite shining for Sri Lanka in this World Cup, the pacer is a far cry from the one who burst onto the scene as a lanky fast bowler, even claiming 4 wickets in 4 balls during the 2007 World Cup. He has declared his dream of playing at the T20 World Cup but with Sri Lankan cricket in serious need of a revamp, whether that dream will be fulfilled remains to be seen.

#3 Imran Tahir

South Africa’s long-time number 1 spinner will finally call time on his ODI career post the World Cup, or so it seems. Tahir had announced the decision to wrap up his 50-over career after the World Cup as long ago as March, during South Africa’s series with Sri Lanka.

Even though South Africa’s disastrous World Cup denied him the chance of a memorable sendoff, he managed to create some interesting records during the tournament. Not only did he become the oldest player to play a World Cup for South Africa – he even took the first wicket of the World Cup by dismissing Bairstow for a duck. In the process, Tahir also became the first spinner to bowl the first over in a World Cup. Talk about memorable firsts!

#4 Hashim Amla

South Africa’s failure at the World Cup has put the spotlight on the senior members of the team – none more so than Hashim Amla. Having picked up the pace in recent matches, Amla failed to deliver, however – when it mattered the most.

Amla’s scores of 13, 6, and 6 in South Africa’s opening 3 games cost the Proteas dear as they further cemented their ‘choker’ reputation. Captain Du Plessis has reaffirmed Amla’s commitment to keep going despite calls for him to retire and in stark contrast to compatriot Tahir, Hashim Amla’s future post Cricket World Cup 2019 is far from clear.

#5 Chris Gayle

The self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’ has had a decent World Cup, even though the Windies have been embarrassed by the huge gulf in class.

Gayle had confirmed his decision to retire from ODI’s back in February but appears to have performed a sensational u-turn – indicating his desire to play ‘at least one’ test match against India, as well the ODI series against them. However, he last played a test match 5 years ago and such outlandish claims may well be without any substance in them. With Chris Gayle though, you just never know.