Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans back Ravindra Jadeja after he slams Sanjay Manjrekar for ‘bits and pieces’ comment

Ravindra Jadeja launched a scathing attack on former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter.

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50 over cricket. In test match, he is a pure bowler. But in 50 over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” Manjrekar had said during the India vs Bangladesh yesterday.

Jadeja clearly didn’t take the comments lightly and slammed Manjrekar for the same.

 

And here’s how Twitter reacted to the Indian all-rounder’s comments.


