Fans back Ravindra Jadeja after he slams Sanjay Manjrekar for ‘bits and pieces’ comment

Ravindra Jadeja launched a scathing attack on former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter.

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50 over cricket. In test match, he is a pure bowler. But in 50 over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” Manjrekar had said during the India vs Bangladesh yesterday.

Jadeja clearly didn’t take the comments lightly and slammed Manjrekar for the same.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

And here’s how Twitter reacted to the Indian all-rounder’s comments.

– Sanjay Manjrekar during #INDvBAN match! — Whistle Podu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) July 3, 2019

Bhai last line mein aapne poore desh ki muh ki baat keh di… — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) July 3, 2019

Imagine if he plays the next game, gets player of the match award and in post match presentation sanjay Manjrekar takes his interview 😂😂 — Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) July 3, 2019

Sanjay Bhai.. Bhaag le jaldi se… Bat ho ya Talwaar.. Rajput ko dono acche chalane aur ghoomane aate hain. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/6VGgqWL4DO — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) July 3, 2019

Lol Sir Jadeja 4 a https://t.co/FTiasGZptU.Manjrekar U have 2 understand U r several notches below the players u mock & ridicule cos they have done so much more for the country than U have.Learn 2 respect.

We wont tolerate Ur Nonsense especially when it comes 2 #Dhoni#CWC19 — Diya❣️ (@DiyaMenon6) July 3, 2019

Buddy number of matches are not achivemnt, it’s Runs & wickets are achievement https://t.co/ZPakRUFXAg — Vishesh (@Visheshon) July 3, 2019

Finally. Somebody had to shit this motormouth who is nothing but a continuous bag of depression and negativity. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 3, 2019



