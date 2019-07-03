Ravindra Jadeja slams Sanjay Manjrekar for disrespect, asks him to stop spreading verbal diarrhea

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has slammed former Indian cricketer and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for disrespect.

In a scathing tweet, Jadeja said that he has played twice the matches that Manjrekar has played and that he should learn to respect people who have achieved something. He even went on to say that he has had enough of his ‘verbal diarrhoea’.

“Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar,” he wrote in the tweet.

Reportedly the commentator had said, “I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players like Jadeja”. Mankrekar has received widespread criticism for his commentary and fans have even started a petition to remove him from the World Cup commentary panel.