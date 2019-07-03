India World Cup hero blasts selectors for Ambati Rayudu’s retirement

Former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir has slammed the selectors and blamed them for Ambati Rayudu’s untimely retirement.

Rayudu was ignored while announcing replacements for Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar for Cricket World Cup 2019 and that possibly prompted him into retiring from international cricket. Gambhir gave his views during a talk-show before the England vs New Zealand match on Star Sports.

“According to me, the selectors have been a complete disappointment this World Cup. Rayudu’s retirement decision is because of them and their decision-making skills are to be blamed for this.

“Five selectors combined would not have made the runs Rayudu has in his career. I feel extremely sad about this retirement. Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal got selected amidst the World Cup injuries, and anyone in Rayudu’s place would have felt equally bad.

“A cricketer like him that has played so well in the IPL and for the nation, scored three 100’s and ten 50’s, and despite that if a player has to retire – it is a sad moment for Indian cricket,” Gambhir said.

Fans have even blamed BCCI for the middle order batsman’s sudden retirement from international cricket.