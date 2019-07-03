World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma’s heartwarming gesture for a fan who was hit by his six

Rohit Sharma is in the form of his life in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 and has already hit four centuries. He got his fourth hundred of the tournament against Bangladesh.

Rohit slammed 104 runs against their Asian rivals in only 92 deliveries. His knock included seven fours and five maximums. One of the sixes, however, struck an Indian fan, which the opener took note of.

After India completed their 28-runs victory over Bangladesh, Rohit was quick to meet the fan and present her with an autographed Team India hat. This heartwarming gesture was welcomed wholeheartedly by fans all over the globe.

The India star was also named the man of the match for his century which ensured India book their place in the semifinals.

Birmingham: Rohit Sharma presented a hat with his autograph on it to a spectator Meena, who was hit by a ball when Sharma had hit a six. India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs. #CWC19 #IndiaVsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/cFaKftSVH3 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019