Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni spat out blood during his criticised innings against England

MS Dhoni may be one of the greatest captains and finishers that the game has ever seen, but the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 hasn’t gone all his way yet.

Fans tore into the wicketkeeper-batsman for his slow and steady approach against the likes of Afghanistan, West Indies and England, though Dhoni did up the ante in the following game against Bangladesh.

During that innings against England however, it is possible that critics missed a moment that may have cause some serious strife to the former Indian captain.

Dhoni was spotted spitting blood during the knock, and it appeared to happen after he sucked his injured thumb while batting in that particular game.

#CWC19 #ENGvIND Pictures of MS Dhoni sucking his thumb and spitting blood emerged on social media amidst all the criticism he faced from the fans during his knock against England on Sunday https://t.co/9yeCirjf3Y — India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) July 3, 2019

Fans and former players alike criticised the approach of Dhoni during that game, which ultimately led to India losing the game by 31 runs, but it is possible that the pain didn’t allow the Chennai Super Kings superstar to hit out as he would have wanted to.

India are through to the semifinals of the World Cup regardless, and all Indian fans will hope that MSD can come good when his nation needs it the most.