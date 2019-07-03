Cricketing fraternity reacts to Ambati Rayudu’s retirement

Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from international cricket earlier today and it took everyone by shock.

The middle-order batsman’s exclusion from the Cricket World Cup 2019 squad coupled with the ignorance when two batsmen got injured and had to be replaced seemed to have worked in Rayudu’s retirement decision.

While not many have had their say on the matter, a few former Indian cricketers expressed their sadness and wished him luck for the future,

Can understand the pain and anguish Ambati Rayudu may be feeling after the World Cup snub even after performing well.

I wish him lots of happiness and peace in his second innings. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 3, 2019

Must definitely be very painful at being ignored for the WorldCup for #AmbatiRayudu but I wish him all the very best in life after retirement. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2019

Have to feel for #AmbatiRayudu , did everything he could to make a comeback, did well in the opportunities he got but the World Cup snub must have hurt him really deeply. Wish him the best in retirement. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2019

Really feel for #AmbatiRayudu. Always gave it everything he had but sometimes was left holding the wrong cards. So hope he continues in domestic white ball cricket so that we can see his wholehearted style of play in the #IPL. This is an emotional moment but there is a tomorrow — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 3, 2019

Gautam Gambhir: “According to me, the selectors have been a complete disappointment this World Cup. Rayudu’s retirement decision is because of them and their decision-making skills are to be blamed for this.

“Five selectors combined would not have made the runs Rayudu has in his career. I feel extremely sad about this retirement. Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal got selected amidst the World Cup injuries, and anyone in Rayudu’s place would have felt equally bad.

“A cricketer like him that has played so well in the IPL and for the nation, scored three 100’s and ten 50’s, and despite that if a player has to retire – it is a sad moment for Indian cricket,” Gambhir said during a talk-show on Star Sports.